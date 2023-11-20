Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $155,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $245.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $249.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock valued at $22,505,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

