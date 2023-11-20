Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $147,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $524.72 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $528.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

