Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $159,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

CPT opened at $87.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

