Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of TreeHouse Foods worth $149,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $9,658,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 109.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.47. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

