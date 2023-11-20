Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $143,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %

Diageo stock opened at $141.07 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.59.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.