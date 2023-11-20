Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,982,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

FBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

