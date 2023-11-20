Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 387,214 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $143,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

