Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 24,824 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,317,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $143,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.