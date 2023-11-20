Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.76 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $39,350.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $58,560.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,824.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $39,350.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,520 shares of company stock valued at $164,202. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,713,000 after buying an additional 232,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 631,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Stories

