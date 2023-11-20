CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.