Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Copart were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,005,000 after acquiring an additional 132,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,646,000 after acquiring an additional 197,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 172,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

