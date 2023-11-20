Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,387,000 after acquiring an additional 154,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $91.36 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.