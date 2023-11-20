Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $91.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

