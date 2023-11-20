ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Decreased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 196,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $114.59 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

