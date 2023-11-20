Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,527 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $27,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,126,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $118.10 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

