Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 68,688 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.44% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 92.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 240,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 115,797 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 117,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 115.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 89,236 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the second quarter worth about $5,675,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:FJUN opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.