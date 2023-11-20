Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 175,168 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,168 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 10.88% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $28,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

