Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.26% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $27,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 335.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VIOO stock opened at $89.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

