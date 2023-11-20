Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $32.31 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.64% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $32,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $47.94 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

