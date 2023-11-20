Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $28,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.04. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.