Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $28,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

