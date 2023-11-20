Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 436,998 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $33,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDX opened at $28.43 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.