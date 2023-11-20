Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,583 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

AMT opened at $197.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

