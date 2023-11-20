Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.65% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $35,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 240,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 43,638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 290.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 95,227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JIRE opened at $56.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $58.85.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

