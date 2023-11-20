Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 25,604 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.49% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

