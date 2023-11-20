Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,591,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $153,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 20.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 873,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 145,814 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $22.78 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.