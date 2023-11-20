ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $494,378.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,724,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,424,718.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 181,869 shares of company stock worth $6,367,754 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

