ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
