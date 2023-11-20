ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EMO opened at $33.61 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,020.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,895,512.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 233,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,750 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

