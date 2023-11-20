ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance
EMO opened at $33.61 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
