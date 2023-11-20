Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,893 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $455.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.18 and a 200-day moving average of $426.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.