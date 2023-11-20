Citigroup Inc. Sells 31,040 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $20,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FANG opened at $156.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average is $145.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

