Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,954,207 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,954,207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

