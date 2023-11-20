Citigroup Inc. Sells 159,586 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,586 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Incyte from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $54.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

