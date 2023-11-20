Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $476,588,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 98,059.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 297,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $211.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $248.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

