Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176,404 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 485,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.'s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 188.6% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 204.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,405 shares of company stock worth $2,719,778 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

