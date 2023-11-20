Citigroup Inc. Has $21.49 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $21,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in CDW by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in CDW by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $3,601,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $215.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.40. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

