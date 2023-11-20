Citigroup Inc. Has $20.70 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $20,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

