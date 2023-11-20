Citigroup Inc. Has $19.89 Million Stock Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,561 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $19,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth $332,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS opened at $56.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.