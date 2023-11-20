Citigroup Inc. Has $19.80 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,639,000 after acquiring an additional 412,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after acquiring an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,879. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $118.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average is $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

