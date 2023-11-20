Citigroup Inc. Has $18.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $18,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGIT stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

