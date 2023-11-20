Citigroup Inc. Has $18.43 Million Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,655 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 597,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,566 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $2,520,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,040.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGAU. Bank of America upped their target price on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.36 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -24.10%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

