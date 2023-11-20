Citigroup Inc. Has $18.11 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 183.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,609,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,911,000 after purchasing an additional 894,974 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $126.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

