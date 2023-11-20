Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,659 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $20,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,652.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,707.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,804.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,616.90.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268 shares in the company, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 100 shares of company stock worth $181,216. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

