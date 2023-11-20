Citigroup Inc. Buys 15,983 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,778,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 589,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,760.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $982.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

