Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,517 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $23,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 459,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $134.89 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.48.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

