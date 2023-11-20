Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Children's Place alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLCE

Children’s Place Stock Down 10.9 %

Children’s Place stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.27.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.