Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 6,798 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 285.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 143,797 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.08 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

