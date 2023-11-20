Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 298,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 877,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

NYSE:EC opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

