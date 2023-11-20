Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

AES Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

