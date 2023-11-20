Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 320.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

