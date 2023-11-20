Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $205,000 in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ORIX by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in ORIX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in ORIX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ORIX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Stock Up 1.5 %

ORIX stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ORIX

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

